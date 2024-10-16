Left Menu

Bengaluru Showdown: India vs New Zealand in World Test Championship

Rain delays the start of the first test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru. The series is part of the World Test Championship, with India aiming to improve their chances of reaching the final. New Zealand misses key players Kane Williamson and Ben Sears due to injuries.

Rain has disrupted the start of the first test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, highlighting the challenging weather conditions forecasted for the week. The match is crucial for India's aspirations in the World Test Championship.

This series, featuring additional matches in Pune and Mumbai, presents an opportunity for India to enhance their position in the Championship standings. The Indian team is eager to secure a spot in the final, something within their grasp if they triumph over the reigning champions from 2021, New Zealand.

Tom Latham makes his debut as the permanent captain of the Black Caps in the absence of their key player Kane Williamson, who is sidelined with a groin injury. Meanwhile, India, led by Rohit Sharma, stride confidently into the series after a clean sweep victory against Bangladesh.

