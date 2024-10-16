Pioneering Officiating: PKL's Decade of Refereeing Excellence

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which began in 2014, has revolutionized kabaddi, broadening its reach to fans. As it approaches its second decade with the 11th season starting October 18, E Prasad Rao, aka 'Kabaddi Rao', and PKL's Technical Director, reflects on a decade of transformative refereeing.

In anticipation of the new season, Rao organized a camp for 45 referees from October 1-14, with eight women and 20 newcomers, expanding from the previous roster of 37 referees, according to a PKL press release. As the Telugu Titans face the Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad on October 18, Rao highlights the refereeing department's growth.

Rao has been pivotal in framing PKL's rules to amplify the sport's appeal. The structured training programs for referees have been vital. "Formal referee training and workshops began post-PKL's inception," Rao explains. This shift to professional development has modernized officiating, introducing TV umpiring, a first in kabaddi.

Fitness and mental readiness are emphasized in referee training. "Sessions focus on physical fitness, reaction time, and agility," Rao notes. Innovative methods like yoga have been included to enhance performance. Additionally, communication skills have improved, with speech experts guiding referees in clear and uniform signaling.

The PKL's innovations influence national and international kabaddi bodies. "Referee training is recognized as crucial," Rao says. The focus remains on improving officiating quality, crucial for the league's success. As PKL moves forward, its commitment to excellence sets benchmarks in kabaddi's progress.

