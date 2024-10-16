High-Stakes Moves and Rumors in the Sports World
Recent sports updates include Tom Brady acquiring a stake in the Raiders, Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with the Grizzlies, a Super Bowl returning to Atlanta in 2028, and Kylian Mbappe facing allegations that his representatives deny. Various trades and player movements are also highlighted across NFL and soccer.
Tom Brady has been approved by NFL owners to acquire a minority interest in the Las Vegas Raiders. This move, endorsed unanimously by club owners, reflects the strength of the NFL, as stated by commissioner Roger Goodell. Brady will hold around a 5% stake in the team.
Scotty Pippen Jr. secured a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, though the specifics remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, reports indicate the Detroit Lions have extended Alim McNeill's contract in a lucrative deal worth $97 million over four years, with significant guarantees included.
In other developments, the NFL announced Atlanta will once again host the Super Bowl in 2028, marking its fourth time hosting the event. Allegations against French soccer star Kylian Mbappe have been branded as false by his representatives amid ongoing legal proceedings in Sweden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
