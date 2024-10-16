High-Stakes Moves and Rumors in the Sports World

Tom Brady has been approved by NFL owners to acquire a minority interest in the Las Vegas Raiders. This move, endorsed unanimously by club owners, reflects the strength of the NFL, as stated by commissioner Roger Goodell. Brady will hold around a 5% stake in the team.

Scotty Pippen Jr. secured a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, though the specifics remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, reports indicate the Detroit Lions have extended Alim McNeill's contract in a lucrative deal worth $97 million over four years, with significant guarantees included.

In other developments, the NFL announced Atlanta will once again host the Super Bowl in 2028, marking its fourth time hosting the event. Allegations against French soccer star Kylian Mbappe have been branded as false by his representatives amid ongoing legal proceedings in Sweden.

