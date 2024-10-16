Left Menu

High-Stakes Moves and Rumors in the Sports World

Recent sports updates include Tom Brady acquiring a stake in the Raiders, Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with the Grizzlies, a Super Bowl returning to Atlanta in 2028, and Kylian Mbappe facing allegations that his representatives deny. Various trades and player movements are also highlighted across NFL and soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST
High-Stakes Moves and Rumors in the Sports World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tom Brady has been approved by NFL owners to acquire a minority interest in the Las Vegas Raiders. This move, endorsed unanimously by club owners, reflects the strength of the NFL, as stated by commissioner Roger Goodell. Brady will hold around a 5% stake in the team.

Scotty Pippen Jr. secured a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, though the specifics remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, reports indicate the Detroit Lions have extended Alim McNeill's contract in a lucrative deal worth $97 million over four years, with significant guarantees included.

In other developments, the NFL announced Atlanta will once again host the Super Bowl in 2028, marking its fourth time hosting the event. Allegations against French soccer star Kylian Mbappe have been branded as false by his representatives amid ongoing legal proceedings in Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024