Kamran Ghulam's Debut Century Dazzles in Multan Test Showdown

In a thrilling display of skill and composure, Pakistan's debutant batter Kamran Ghulam captured the spotlight with a memorable century against England in the second Test at Multan. Stepping into the void left by a rested Babar Azam, Ghulam defied expectations and pressure, becoming the 13th Pakistani to achieve such a debut feat.

Nasser Hussain, former England captain, lavished praise on Ghulam's technique and compared his style to Australia's batting maestro Steve Smith. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain highlighted Ghulam's adept use of the sweep shot and his confident footing at the crease. 'He had to wait his turn,' Hussain said, emphasizing Ghulam's prolific run-scoring streak in domestic cricket.

Ghulam, a standout performer in Pakistan's first-class circuit, has accrued an impressive 4,377 runs over 59 matches. Reflecting on his milestone, Ghulam attributed his success to perseverance, stating he remained focused on his goal despite numerous setbacks. By close of play, Pakistan reached 259/5, with Ghulam's solid 118 and Saim Ayub's pivotal 77 setting a competitive tone for the series.

