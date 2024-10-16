In a stunning display of football prowess, Brazil defeated Peru 4-0 in their World Cup qualifying match, marking a significant stride forward for the team.

Brazil, historically a football powerhouse, has faced recent challenges, failing to perform as expected in past tournaments. However, the team now looks poised for triumph.

With these victories, Brazil aims to cement its place in the World Cup, though coach Dorival is cautious of the challenges looming ahead, urging continued diligence and hard work. The future hangs in balance as Brazil eyes a return to glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)