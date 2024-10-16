Aamer Jamal's Defiant Knock Stalls England's Charge in Multan Test

Aamer Jamal exemplified the tenacity of Pakistan's lower order with an unbeaten 37, steering the team to 358 for eight at lunch on the second day of the Multan test against England on Wednesday. Noman Ali also contributed, remaining 29 not out in a vital 49-run partnership with Jamal.

Pakistan began the day at 259-5 but lost Mohammad Rizwan early to Brydon Carse for 41 as England controlled the initial hour. Rizwan survived a strong lbw appeal but edged Carse, with Jamie Smith making an agile catch behind the wickets.

Salman Agha scored 31 but was dismissed after edging to Smith off Matthew Potts, who extracted extra bounce. Jack Leach then removed Sajid Khan for two, yet Jamal stood firm, frustrating England with his perseverance, even requiring on-field treatment to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)