A-League Kicks Off 20th Season Amid New Hopes and Old Challenges

As the A-League celebrates its 20th season, the Central Coast Mariners set their sights on a historical third consecutive title, despite facing significant hurdles.

Departures of key players like Max Balard and Jacob Farrell, paired with diminished league funding, underscore the tough challenges ahead for coach Mark Jackson's squad.

Meanwhile, Auckland FC, backed by billionaire Bill Foley, adds to the competition as the league expands. Featuring notable players like Douglas Costa, clubs face the pressure to perform amid cost-cutting measures.

