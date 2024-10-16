Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel Takes On Helm of England's National Team

Thomas Tuchel has been announced as the head coach of the England national soccer team, becoming the third foreign manager to hold the position. He succeeds Gareth Southgate, with whom England reached significant tournament stages. Tuchel aims to lead England to international success alongside his assistant Anthony Barry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:31 IST
Thomas Tuchel, the renowned German coach, has been appointed as the new head coach of the England national soccer team. He is the third non-Englishman to occupy this prestigious position, previously held by international figures like Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, alongside his assistant Anthony Barry, will officially begin duties on January 1, aiming to guide England through the qualification stage for the 2026 World Cup. The decision was ratified by the FA Board amidst a competitive selection process led by CEO Mark Bullingham.

Tuchel, noted for his forward-thinking tactical approach, is set to work with a star-studded squad, with ambitions of elevating England to glory at the highest level of international football.

