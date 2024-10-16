Virat Kohli's Glowing Tribute to AB de Villiers: The Master of Adaptation

Virat Kohli hailed AB de Villiers as the 'most talented cricketer' he has played alongside in a heartfelt note after the South African's induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kohli lauded de Villiers' unique impact on cricket and their shared experiences in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Indian cricketer emphasized de Villiers' ability to influence not just the game's scoreboard but the mindset of those watching, describing his commitment to cricket's core values as unparalleled. Kohli also expressed admiration for de Villiers' innate understanding of the sport and his relentless drive to win for his team.

Sharing memories of playing together, Kohli noted de Villiers' ability to adapt to any situation and his belief in his own skills. Recalling De Villiers' 2015 Test match performance in Delhi, Kohli emphasized his teammate's dedication to playing for the team's needs, a quality that marked him as an extraordinary cricketer.

