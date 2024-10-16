Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Glowing Tribute to AB de Villiers: The Master of Adaptation

Virat Kohli has praised AB de Villiers as an exceptionally talented cricketer following his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kohli highlighted de Villiers' impact on the game, his belief, adaptability, and team-first attitude as key aspects of his remarkable cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:03 IST
Virat Kohli's Glowing Tribute to AB de Villiers: The Master of Adaptation
AB de Villiers
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli hailed AB de Villiers as the 'most talented cricketer' he has played alongside in a heartfelt note after the South African's induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. Kohli lauded de Villiers' unique impact on cricket and their shared experiences in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Indian cricketer emphasized de Villiers' ability to influence not just the game's scoreboard but the mindset of those watching, describing his commitment to cricket's core values as unparalleled. Kohli also expressed admiration for de Villiers' innate understanding of the sport and his relentless drive to win for his team.

Sharing memories of playing together, Kohli noted de Villiers' ability to adapt to any situation and his belief in his own skills. Recalling De Villiers' 2015 Test match performance in Delhi, Kohli emphasized his teammate's dedication to playing for the team's needs, a quality that marked him as an extraordinary cricketer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024