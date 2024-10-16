England in a Spin: Pakistan's Spinners Leave Tourists Reeling
England's top-order crumbled against Pakistan's spinners on a reused pitch in the second test. Ben Duckett's century initially anchored England, but late wickets left the team at 239-6 by stumps on Day 2, trailing by 127 runs after Pakistan ended with 366.
In an intense second test match, England's batting line-up struggled against Pakistan's spin bowlers on a reused pitch. Despite Ben Duckett's remarkable century, England ended Day 2 at 239-6, trailing Pakistan's total of 366 by 127 runs.
The Pakistan spinners, led by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, orchestrated a late collapse, removing key English batsmen including Joe Root and the returning Ben Stokes. Duckett had earlier dominated with authoritative stroke play but fell victim to Khan's spin attack.
Pakistan's tailenders added crucial runs in the morning session, with Aamer Jamal's all-round contribution frustrating England before lunch. The debut of Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam also stood out, adding depth with his resolute century on Day 1.
