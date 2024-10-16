Left Menu

Pakistan's Bowlers Turn the Tide in Second Test Against England

Pakistan halted England's aggressive start in the second Test, leaving the visitors at 239 for 6 after Day 2. Despite Duckett's century, England collapsed due to Sajid Khan's bowling, who took four wickets. The match remains balanced as Pakistan's bowlers seek to maintain momentum into Day 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST
Pakistan's Bowlers Turn the Tide in Second Test Against England
Ben Duckett (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an exciting turn of events in the second Test match between Pakistan and England, the hosts made a significant comeback by restricting England to 239 for 6 at the end of the second day's play. Earlier, Pakistan had posted an impressive first innings total of 366 runs. Although England began their innings with aggression, they failed to retain their initial momentum, with Ben Duckett standing out as the top scorer, hitting his third century with a robust 114 runs.

The Pakistani bowling lineup, spearheaded by Sajid Khan, staged a remarkable fightback, leaving England's batting order in jeopardy as Day 2 concluded. Pakistan commenced the day with Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman at the crease, aiming to extend their overnight score. However, the partnership was cut short by Brydon Carse, who dismissed Rizwan for 41. At the 300-run mark in 100.2 overs, Salman's departure for 31 at the hands of Matthew Potts swung the momentum towards England.

Aamer Jamal's resistive 37 runs were curtailed by Carse, and with Jack Leach taking charge, Pakistan's innings swiftly wrapped up. Leach secured four wickets for 114, while Carse and Potts contributed with three and two wickets, respectively. In response, England's openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, responded briskly, racing to 50 runs within 7.5 overs, though Crawley fell for 27, caught by Noman Ali. Despite reaching a seemingly comfortable 175 for 2, a dramatic downturn saw England collapse to 225 for 6. Sajid Khan's exceptional bowling saw him claim four wickets, including the key dismissals of Joe Root and the dangerous Harry Brook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024