Pakistan's Bowlers Turn the Tide in Second Test Against England

In an exciting turn of events in the second Test match between Pakistan and England, the hosts made a significant comeback by restricting England to 239 for 6 at the end of the second day's play. Earlier, Pakistan had posted an impressive first innings total of 366 runs. Although England began their innings with aggression, they failed to retain their initial momentum, with Ben Duckett standing out as the top scorer, hitting his third century with a robust 114 runs.

The Pakistani bowling lineup, spearheaded by Sajid Khan, staged a remarkable fightback, leaving England's batting order in jeopardy as Day 2 concluded. Pakistan commenced the day with Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman at the crease, aiming to extend their overnight score. However, the partnership was cut short by Brydon Carse, who dismissed Rizwan for 41. At the 300-run mark in 100.2 overs, Salman's departure for 31 at the hands of Matthew Potts swung the momentum towards England.

Aamer Jamal's resistive 37 runs were curtailed by Carse, and with Jack Leach taking charge, Pakistan's innings swiftly wrapped up. Leach secured four wickets for 114, while Carse and Potts contributed with three and two wickets, respectively. In response, England's openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, responded briskly, racing to 50 runs within 7.5 overs, though Crawley fell for 27, caught by Noman Ali. Despite reaching a seemingly comfortable 175 for 2, a dramatic downturn saw England collapse to 225 for 6. Sajid Khan's exceptional bowling saw him claim four wickets, including the key dismissals of Joe Root and the dangerous Harry Brook.

(With inputs from agencies.)