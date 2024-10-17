Left Menu

Champions League Highlights: Arsenal Rebounds, Barcelona Dominates

Bayern Munich and Manchester City continued their winning streaks in the Women's Champions League. Arsenal bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Vålerenga after early-season challenges, while Barcelona thrashed Hammarby 9-0. Key players and strategic plays defined the latest matches for Europe's top women's teams.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City maintained their winning starts in the Women's Champions League. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Barcelona achieved commanding victories to bounce back from early setbacks.

Jonas Eidevall's resignation as Arsenal's coach led to a swift turnaround, with Emily Fox's goal paving the way for a 4-1 victory against Vålerenga. Bayern showcased their prowess with a 2-0 win over Juventus in adverse weather conditions.

Manchester City secured a 3-2 win against St. Pölten, highlighted by Mary Fowler's decisive header. Barcelona returned to dominant form with a 9-0 triumph against Hammarby, featuring goals from Caroline Graham Hansen and Alexia Putellas.

