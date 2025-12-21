Left Menu

Andreas Christensen's Injury Blow: Barcelona Defender Sidelined

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a partial cruciate ligament tear, potentially sidelining him for months. The Danish player was injured during a practice session, affecting both his club and upcoming international commitments in the World Cup playoffs.

Barcelona's defensive stalwart Andreas Christensen is facing a significant spell away from the pitch after suffering a partial cruciate ligament tear, as confirmed by the club on Sunday.

This setback comes just after Christensen's recent recovery from a calf injury in October. The 29-year-old sustained the new injury to his left knee during a training session on Saturday, raising concerns over his availability for both Barcelona and Denmark's crucial World Cup playoff matches.

Denmark, having finished second in their World Cup qualifying group, prepares to face North Macedonia on March 26. Meanwhile, Barcelona, leading LaLiga, gears up to visit Villarreal. The defender's absence is a blow to both his club and national team ambitions.

