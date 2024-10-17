Historic Collapse: India's Unfortunate Batting Display Against New Zealand

On the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand, India's batting order faced a historic collapse, managing only 46 runs in their first innings. New Zealand showcased an impressive bowling attack, with Matt Henry taking five wickets and William O'Rourke claiming four crucial dismissals.

For India, the batting lineup, including stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, failed to withstand the prowess of New Zealand's bowlers. Matt Henry and William O'Rourke proved lethal, dismantling the opposition with a combination of precision and strategy.

This massive underperformance by India resulted in a grim scoreboard and put the team in a challenging position early on in the Test series, raising concerns about their form and strategy in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)