India's Historic Collapse: Lowest Test Score at Home

India suffered a historic cricket setback by being bowled out for their lowest-ever home Test score of 46 against New Zealand due to the latter's effective use of overcast conditions. This marked the first time India failed to reach 50 runs in a home Test inning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India experienced a major setback on Thursday, recording their lowest-ever total in their 293rd home Test match. A formidable New Zealand pace attack, capitalizing on overcast conditions, dismissed India for a mere 46 runs in just 31.2 overs.

This abysmal performance saw five Indian batsmen return to the pavilion without scoring, marking only the second time such an event has occurred against New Zealand. The first occurrence was in Mohali, in 1999.

This recent collapse in Bengaluru overshadows India's previous lowest home Test total, which was 75 runs against the West Indies in Delhi, back in November 1987.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

