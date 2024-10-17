India's Historic Collapse: Lowest Test Score at Home
India suffered a historic cricket setback by being bowled out for their lowest-ever home Test score of 46 against New Zealand due to the latter's effective use of overcast conditions. This marked the first time India failed to reach 50 runs in a home Test inning.
India experienced a major setback on Thursday, recording their lowest-ever total in their 293rd home Test match. A formidable New Zealand pace attack, capitalizing on overcast conditions, dismissed India for a mere 46 runs in just 31.2 overs.
This abysmal performance saw five Indian batsmen return to the pavilion without scoring, marking only the second time such an event has occurred against New Zealand. The first occurrence was in Mohali, in 1999.
This recent collapse in Bengaluru overshadows India's previous lowest home Test total, which was 75 runs against the West Indies in Delhi, back in November 1987.
