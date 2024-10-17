Black Caps Blitz: New Zealand Thrashes India in Historic Collapse
India suffered a historic batting collapse, scoring just 46 runs, their third-lowest test total, in the second day of the opening test against New Zealand. New Zealand capitalized on the conditions, with Matt Henry and William O'Rourke leading the charge, to secure a strong position with a lead of 36.
In a shocking turn of events, India was bowled out for a paltry 46 on their home turf during the second day of a rain-affected test match. This dismal performance marked India's third-lowest test score ever and the worst on home soil.
New Zealand's pace attack, led by Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, dismantled the Indian batting lineup with figures of 5-15 and 4-22, respectively. The Black Caps capitalized on the overcast conditions, reminiscent of a Christchurch atmosphere, rather than India's Karnataka.
By tea, New Zealand had reached a comfortable 82-1, thanks to Devon Conway's steady 61, taking a formidable lead of 36 as they chase their first victory on Indian soil since 1988.
(With inputs from agencies.)