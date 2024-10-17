Black Caps Blitz: New Zealand Thrashes India in Historic Collapse

In a shocking turn of events, India was bowled out for a paltry 46 on their home turf during the second day of a rain-affected test match. This dismal performance marked India's third-lowest test score ever and the worst on home soil.

New Zealand's pace attack, led by Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, dismantled the Indian batting lineup with figures of 5-15 and 4-22, respectively. The Black Caps capitalized on the overcast conditions, reminiscent of a Christchurch atmosphere, rather than India's Karnataka.

By tea, New Zealand had reached a comfortable 82-1, thanks to Devon Conway's steady 61, taking a formidable lead of 36 as they chase their first victory on Indian soil since 1988.

