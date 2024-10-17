Left Menu

Ricky Ponting's Leadership Shake-Up: Punjab Kings Revamp Coaching Staff for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings retain most of their support staff under new head coach Ricky Ponting, with James Hopes likely joining as fast bowling coach for IPL 2025. Ponting seeks to turn around the team's fortunes, still deciding on player retention and possibly hunting for a new captain at auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:29 IST
In a strategic move, Punjab Kings have largely retained their support staff under the helm of new head coach Ricky Ponting. Fast bowling coach James Hopes is expected to be the only new addition for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ponting, who took over as head coach last month, has a four-year contract and previously collaborated with Hopes at the Delhi Capitals. Spin coach Sunil Joshi, along with batting and fielding coach Brad Haddin and Trevor Gonsalves, will continue with the team, maintaining continuity within the group.

With past head coach Trevor Bayliss and cricket development head Sanjay Bangar now out, Ponting aims to rejuvenate Punjab Kings, who are yet to win an IPL title. The player retention decision deadline looms as October 31, with Arshdeep Singh likely to remain, as Ponting and his team assess their strategy moving towards the auctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

