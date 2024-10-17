Left Menu

New Zealand's Commanding Lead Over India in Rain-Hit Test

New Zealand took control of the opening Test, scoring 180 for three in response to India's dismal 46 all out, their lowest-ever home total. Devon Conway led with 91 runs, while Matt Henry took five wickets for New Zealand. The visitors ended the day with a 134-run lead.

In a dramatic turn of events, New Zealand established a strong presence in the rain-affected opening Test against India on Thursday. The visitors notched up 180 runs for the loss of three wickets, effectively responding to India's abysmal 46 all out.

This score marks India's lowest-ever total in a Test match played on home soil, a cause for concern among fans and critics alike. The Indian batting lineup crumbled efficiently with only Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal managing scores in double digits—Pant with 20 and Jaiswal with 13.

New Zealand's innings stood in stark contrast, buoyed by Devon Conway's impressive 91 and Will Young's valuable 33. The Kiwis closed the day with a commanding 134-run lead when play was halted due to bad light, with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

