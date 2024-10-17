Revolutionary Steps: Women's Football and Alcohol Trials in England

In a groundbreaking move, Women's Professional Leagues Limited plans to trial alcohol consumption in the stands at two women's football clubs in England's second tier. This experiment marks a significant shift from the longstanding ban in men's football, established in 1985 to counter hooliganism.

CEO Nikki Doucet disclosed that the decision draws on the differing profiles of women's football fans and aims to offer them more choices while ensuring safety and responsibility. No clubs have been named for the upcoming trials.

Despite the potential policy change, Doucet emphasized the adherence to maintaining a broadcast blackout on Saturday 3pm matches in Britain, calling it a delicate balance within the football ecosystem and a critical aspect of strengthening partnerships.

