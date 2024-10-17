Transforming Indian Sports: The National Sports Governance Bill 2024

In a pivotal move towards strengthening sports governance in India, Sports Minister Manusukh Mandaviya spearheaded deliberations on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. The meeting, attended by leading figures such as Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, sought to enhance transparency and athlete welfare.

The draft bill is set to align India's sports governance with international standards, promising transformative changes like the establishment of an Appellate Sports Tribunal and athlete-centric federations. Relaxations in age and tenure caps for sports administrators are among the highlighted reforms.

This consultative approach, lauded by multiple National Sports Federations, aims to address key issues such as athlete rights and efficient administration, marking a progressive step in elevating India's global sports stature.

