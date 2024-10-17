Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Rishabh Pant's Injury During India-NZ Test

After a tough day on the field, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Rishabh Pant was hit on his surgically repaired kneecap. The incident forced Pant off the field as a precaution. In the match, India's batting struggled, and New Zealand capitalized, ending with a substantial lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:29 IST
Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Rishabh Pant's Injury During India-NZ Test
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a challenging day during the first India-New Zealand Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shared concerning news about star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The player sustained a hit on his surgically repaired kneecap, prompting his exit from the field for precautionary reasons.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of New Zealand's first innings when a delivery from spinner Ravindra Jadeja kept low and struck Pant on his vulnerable leg, leading to swelling. Sharma noted during a press conference that given Pant's recent surgery, the team prioritized his health.

Confronted with a daunting task after a weak batting display, Sharma emphasized their strategy: to limit New Zealand's lead and focus on a strong second innings. India won the toss but was caught off-guard by the conditions, resulting in an all-out score of 46, with New Zealand ending the day on 180/3, a lead of 134 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024