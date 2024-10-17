Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Rishabh Pant's Injury During India-NZ Test

On a challenging day during the first India-New Zealand Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shared concerning news about star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The player sustained a hit on his surgically repaired kneecap, prompting his exit from the field for precautionary reasons.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of New Zealand's first innings when a delivery from spinner Ravindra Jadeja kept low and struck Pant on his vulnerable leg, leading to swelling. Sharma noted during a press conference that given Pant's recent surgery, the team prioritized his health.

Confronted with a daunting task after a weak batting display, Sharma emphasized their strategy: to limit New Zealand's lead and focus on a strong second innings. India won the toss but was caught off-guard by the conditions, resulting in an all-out score of 46, with New Zealand ending the day on 180/3, a lead of 134 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)