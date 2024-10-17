Harmanpreet Kaur Retained as India Captain for ODI Series Against New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained as captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Despite India's early exit from the T20 World Cup, the selectors decided to continue with Kaur's leadership for the crucial three-match series.

As India prepares to host the ODI World Cup next year, the series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad marks an important opportunity for team refinement. Alongside seasoned players, the squad includes four uncapped talents, highlighting a step toward fresh team dynamics.

Notable absentees include wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh due to academic commitments and Asha Sobhana who is out with an injury. Star batter Smriti Mandhana will assume the role of vice-captain, aiming to regain form following a disappointing T20 tournament.

