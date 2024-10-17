India Dominates in SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Opener Against Pakistan
India kicked off their SAFF Women's Championship 2024 campaign with an impressive 5-2 win over Pakistan, showcasing stellar performances from Ashalata Devi and Bala Devi. The victory, marked by historic milestones, solidified India's dominance in the tournament as they led their group with three points.
India launched their SAFF Women's Championship 2024 journey with a resounding victory, defeating Pakistan 5-2 in a Group A encounter at the Dasharath Stadium.
The seasoned squad showcased their prowess early on, securing a 4-1 lead by halftime. Key performances included captain Ashalata Devi marking her 100th appearance and Bala Devi achieving her 50th international goal.
Grace Dangmei, Manisha, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chauhan found the net for India, while Pakistan's Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique managed to score in response. India's decisive attack and strategic gameplay left their traditional rivals struggling to keep up, ensuring their success in the championship opener.
