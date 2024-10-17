Left Menu

India Dominates in SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Opener Against Pakistan

India kicked off their SAFF Women's Championship 2024 campaign with an impressive 5-2 win over Pakistan, showcasing stellar performances from Ashalata Devi and Bala Devi. The victory, marked by historic milestones, solidified India's dominance in the tournament as they led their group with three points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:28 IST
India Dominates in SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Opener Against Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India launched their SAFF Women's Championship 2024 journey with a resounding victory, defeating Pakistan 5-2 in a Group A encounter at the Dasharath Stadium.

The seasoned squad showcased their prowess early on, securing a 4-1 lead by halftime. Key performances included captain Ashalata Devi marking her 100th appearance and Bala Devi achieving her 50th international goal.

Grace Dangmei, Manisha, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chauhan found the net for India, while Pakistan's Suha Hirani and Kayla Marie Siddique managed to score in response. India's decisive attack and strategic gameplay left their traditional rivals struggling to keep up, ensuring their success in the championship opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024