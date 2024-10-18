Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette

Tennis star Iga Swiatek has announced Wim Fissette as her new coach. Known for his successful stints with top players like Osaka and Azarenka, Fissette is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Swiatek's career. The announcement comes ahead of Swiatek's participation in the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:28 IST
Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • United States

Iga Swiatek, the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set to begin a new chapter by hiring Wim Fissette as her coach. Swiatek took to social media to announce her partnership with Fissette, who has an impressive history of coaching elite players such as Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, who recently parted ways with her previous coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration. After withdrawing from the China Open and Korea Open, Swiatek is gearing up for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November.

With five Grand Slam titles to her name, including a recent French Open victory, Swiatek's decision to hire Fissette reflects her long-term aspirations in the sport. Fissette, celebrated for guiding multiple players to major championships, will look to bolster Swiatek's efforts to maintain her No. 1 ranking as the season concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024