Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette

Iga Swiatek, the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set to begin a new chapter by hiring Wim Fissette as her coach. Swiatek took to social media to announce her partnership with Fissette, who has an impressive history of coaching elite players such as Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, who recently parted ways with her previous coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration. After withdrawing from the China Open and Korea Open, Swiatek is gearing up for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November.

With five Grand Slam titles to her name, including a recent French Open victory, Swiatek's decision to hire Fissette reflects her long-term aspirations in the sport. Fissette, celebrated for guiding multiple players to major championships, will look to bolster Swiatek's efforts to maintain her No. 1 ranking as the season concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)