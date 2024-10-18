Left Menu

Alyssa Healy's Injury Sidelines Her in T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Australia captain Alyssa Healy suffers a ruptured plantar fascia, sidelining her during the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals loss against South Africa. Healy's absence impacted Australia's title defense. Her future participation in upcoming leagues remains uncertain following this setback.

Australia's cricket captain Alyssa Healy has disclosed a ruptured plantar fascia injury that kept her off the field during the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. Arriving on crutches for the last group stage game against India, Healy was absent in the pivotal match her side lost by 8 wickets.

The Australian team had hoped for Healy's return during their semi-final match but opted not to risk her participation with the injury. Her absence was confirmed shortly before the toss against South Africa, revealing the full extent of her injury post-match.

Explaining her condition, Healy stated, "It's a bit sore. I completely ruptured one plantar fascia and partially ruptured the other. Ultimately, I made the tough decision to sit out, prioritizing the team's welfare." Her availability for the Women's Big Bash League and India's tour of Australia remains unclear.

As Healy reflects on watching her team exit the tournament, she remains optimistic, noting the positives from the team's performance despite not retaining their crown. "It's knockout cricket. We've been in similar positions before. We'll learn and improve," she asserted.

