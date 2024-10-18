Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan's Uncertain Farewell: Cricket Legend's Future Up in the Air Amid Political Turmoil

Shakib Al Hasan, a renowned Bangladesh cricketer and former member of parliament, is unlikely to return home for a farewell test against South Africa due to public outrage over his silence during recent protests. Amid political turmoil, his cricket legacy and future remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:13 IST
Shakib Al Hasan's Uncertain Farewell: Cricket Legend's Future Up in the Air Amid Political Turmoil
Shakib Al Hasan

Renowned Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has announced he is unlikely to return home for a farewell test match against South Africa next week, amid public discontent over his silence during deadly protests in his home country.

The 37-year-old, a former member of parliament with the Awami League, recently apologized for his silence and sought fan support for his final cricket outing at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

However, political tensions linger following the end of Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule as prime minister, complicating Shakib's homecoming. Despite assurances from the Bangladesh Cricket Board of his safety during the Mirpur test, Shakib remains in Dubai, uncertain about his next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024