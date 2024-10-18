Shakib Al Hasan's Uncertain Farewell: Cricket Legend's Future Up in the Air Amid Political Turmoil
Renowned Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has announced he is unlikely to return home for a farewell test match against South Africa next week, amid public discontent over his silence during deadly protests in his home country.
The 37-year-old, a former member of parliament with the Awami League, recently apologized for his silence and sought fan support for his final cricket outing at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
However, political tensions linger following the end of Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule as prime minister, complicating Shakib's homecoming. Despite assurances from the Bangladesh Cricket Board of his safety during the Mirpur test, Shakib remains in Dubai, uncertain about his next steps.
