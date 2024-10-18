Pakistan Triumphs in Multan: Bold Moves and Spin Magic

In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistan broke their home winless streak with a decisive 152-run victory over England in the second test at Multan, marking their first win on home soil since February 2021 against South Africa.

Key to this triumph was the strategy employed by new captain Shan Masood, whose bold decision to replace star players like Babar Azam with fresh faces paid off. Kamran Ghulam, stepping into Babar's shoes, delivered an emphatic debut century that quelled critics' doubts.

The match was a showcase of spin prowess, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali dismantling England's batting lineup. Pakistan's tactical advantage on the spin-friendly Multan pitch created a thrilling contest, highlighting the tenacity and skill of both teams.

