Pakistan Triumphs in Multan: Bold Moves and Spin Magic

Pakistan ended its winless streak at home with a 152-run victory against England in Multan. Key player changes and a spin-friendly strategy proved successful under new captain Shan Masood. Kamran Ghulam and spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played pivotal roles in the turnaround match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:56 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, Pakistan broke their home winless streak with a decisive 152-run victory over England in the second test at Multan, marking their first win on home soil since February 2021 against South Africa.

Key to this triumph was the strategy employed by new captain Shan Masood, whose bold decision to replace star players like Babar Azam with fresh faces paid off. Kamran Ghulam, stepping into Babar's shoes, delivered an emphatic debut century that quelled critics' doubts.

The match was a showcase of spin prowess, with Sajid Khan and Noman Ali dismantling England's batting lineup. Pakistan's tactical advantage on the spin-friendly Multan pitch created a thrilling contest, highlighting the tenacity and skill of both teams.

