Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee Propel New Zealand with Dominant First Innings
Rachin Ravindra's brilliant century and Tim Southee's half-century gave New Zealand a commanding lead of 356 runs in the first Test against India. Despite India's steady start in their second innings, they trailed by 299 runs at tea on the third day, with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.
Rachin Ravindra's outstanding century, combined with Tim Southee's fluent fifty, enabled New Zealand to establish a formidable lead of 356 runs in the first Test against India, ending the day with a solid advantage.
India began their second innings strongly, with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal navigating New Zealand's bowlers to reach 57 without loss at tea, although still trailing by 299 runs.
Persistent Indian bowlers earlier fought back, but couldn't contain New Zealand as Ravindra and Southee capitalized on the favorable conditions to push their team's total past 400, setting a challenging target for the hosts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
