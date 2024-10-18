New Zealand Strengthens Grip in America's Cup
New Zealand edged closer to retaining the America's Cup by defeating the British challengers, extending their lead to 5-2 in the series. The Kiwis capitalized on a favorable wind shift to overtake Britain, who initially led after pre-start skirmishes. Another race is set for later.
New Zealand has moved one step closer to defending its title in the prestigious America's Cup, defeating the British challengers to push their advantage to 5-2 in the race to seven.
The British team initially crossed the start line ahead, following a series of pre-start maneuvers. However, New Zealand leveraged a strategic wind shift on the right side of the course to gain the upper hand, securing an early lead which they maintained through the finish line.
The competition remains fierce, with another race scheduled later today, as the Kiwis aim to solidify their dominance in the event.
