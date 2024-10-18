Left Menu

New Zealand Surges to America's Cup Victory Brink

New Zealand secured a 6-2 lead in the America's Cup on Friday, defeating British challengers twice. With Peter Burling at the helm, they are one win away from keeping the 'Auld Mug.' Britain's team faced potential rudder damage, complicating their race performance.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:13 IST
New Zealand Surges to America's Cup Victory Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand moved closer to defending the prestigious America's Cup on Friday, after securing a 6-2 lead in the competition. The team, led by skipper Peter Burling, outperformed the British contenders in back-to-back races.

In the first-to-seven series, the New Zealand crew demonstrated superior speed and strategy against Ben Ainslie's British team. However, the British faced challenging circumstances as their coach suggested possible rudder damage in the second race.

This alleged damage impacted their ability to effectively handle the technologically advanced foiling AC75 boat. New Zealand now needs just one more victory to retain the coveted 'Auld Mug.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

