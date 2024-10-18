New Zealand Surges to America's Cup Victory Brink

New Zealand moved closer to defending the prestigious America's Cup on Friday, after securing a 6-2 lead in the competition. The team, led by skipper Peter Burling, outperformed the British contenders in back-to-back races.

In the first-to-seven series, the New Zealand crew demonstrated superior speed and strategy against Ben Ainslie's British team. However, the British faced challenging circumstances as their coach suggested possible rudder damage in the second race.

This alleged damage impacted their ability to effectively handle the technologically advanced foiling AC75 boat. New Zealand now needs just one more victory to retain the coveted 'Auld Mug.'

