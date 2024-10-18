Pukhraj Singh Gill Dominates Haryana Open with Flawless Performance

Pukhraj Singh Gill of Ludhiana delivered an outstanding performance at the Haryana Open, producing a brilliant nine-under 63, to seize the lead with a total score of 12-under 132. Gill's flawless game on Friday elevated him 16 spots from his previous tied 17th position.

Delhi's teenage rookie Anshul Kabthiyal made gains with a solid second-day score of 68, securing the second spot at 11-under 133. Meanwhile, five players, including Angad Cheema and Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh, shared the third position at 10-under 134.

The halfway cut was set at one-under 143, with fifty-two professionals advancing to the weekend rounds. Reigning champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu finished the day at six-under 138, tied for 16th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)