Pukhraj Singh Gill Dominates Haryana Open with Flawless Performance

Pukhraj Singh Gill surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Haryana Open with a stellar nine-under 63 round, taking the halfway lead at 12-under 132. Teenager Anshul Kabthiyal trails closely at 11-under 133, while five players hold joint third at 10-under 134.

Updated: 18-10-2024 19:57 IST
Pukhraj Singh Gill of Ludhiana delivered an outstanding performance at the Haryana Open, producing a brilliant nine-under 63, to seize the lead with a total score of 12-under 132. Gill's flawless game on Friday elevated him 16 spots from his previous tied 17th position.

Delhi's teenage rookie Anshul Kabthiyal made gains with a solid second-day score of 68, securing the second spot at 11-under 133. Meanwhile, five players, including Angad Cheema and Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh, shared the third position at 10-under 134.

The halfway cut was set at one-under 143, with fifty-two professionals advancing to the weekend rounds. Reigning champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu finished the day at six-under 138, tied for 16th place.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

