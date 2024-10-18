Cheptegei's New Chapter: Conquering Road Races
Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei, renowned for his track success, transitions to road racing after winning 10,000m gold at the Paris Olympics. With strong emotional ties to India, he debuts in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Rivals include Ethiopian Muktar Edris, heightening the event’s competitive spirit.
- Country:
- India
In a significant shift from his illustrious track career, Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei is set to compete in road races, starting with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. His track credentials include two Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles, and now he seeks similar success on the road.
Cheptegei, who emotionally recounts his international debut in India, hopes the country will once again prove a good luck charm as he transitions into road racing. His strong connection with India adds a personal dimension to his latest career move.
Tough competition awaits Cheptegei with Ethiopian Muktar Edris, who boasts a superior half marathon personal best, also in the fray. Cheptegei aims for a record-breaking race, underlining the potential for a thrilling contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)