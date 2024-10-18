Aberdeen Football Club has emerged as an unexpected leader this soccer season, boasting a remarkable 13-win streak. This resurgence comes under the guidance of new coach Jimmy Thelin, rekindling memories of their glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1980s.

Despite being significantly outspent by rivals like Celtic, Aberdeen has demonstrated resourcefulness, exemplified by players like Ante Palaversa. With fans filling Pittodrie Stadium, the team has shown determination and skill, narrowly clinching victories in tense matchups.

While Celtic holds a strong position in Scottish football history with consistent success and international recognition, Aberdeen's current form suggests a thrilling rivalry is unfolding. Coach Thelin continues to maintain humility, instilling a gritty ethos as the Dandy Dons pursue further achievements.

