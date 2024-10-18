Bayern's Jamal Musiala Sidelined: Injury Update and Squad Implications

Bayern Munich's forward, Jamal Musiala, will be absent from the team's Bundesliga lineup against Stuttgart this Saturday due to a lingering hip injury.

Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Friday that Musiala, who has been sidelined since the club's Champions League defeat to Aston Villa on October 2, will miss the game.

Given the uncertainty surrounding French defender Dayot Upamecano's fitness, Eric Dier or Leon Goretzka may be called upon to support the central defense alongside Kim Min-jae, if needed.

