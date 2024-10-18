Bayern's Jamal Musiala Sidelined: Injury Update and Squad Implications
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala will miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Stuttgart due to a hip injury sustained earlier this month. Bayern remains unbeaten in the league under coach Vincent Kompany. Defensive options are being considered in case French defender Dayot Upamecano is unfit for the match.
Bayern Munich's forward, Jamal Musiala, will be absent from the team's Bundesliga lineup against Stuttgart this Saturday due to a lingering hip injury.
Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Friday that Musiala, who has been sidelined since the club's Champions League defeat to Aston Villa on October 2, will miss the game.
Given the uncertainty surrounding French defender Dayot Upamecano's fitness, Eric Dier or Leon Goretzka may be called upon to support the central defense alongside Kim Min-jae, if needed.
