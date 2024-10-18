Left Menu

Bayern's Jamal Musiala Sidelined: Injury Update and Squad Implications

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala will miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Stuttgart due to a hip injury sustained earlier this month. Bayern remains unbeaten in the league under coach Vincent Kompany. Defensive options are being considered in case French defender Dayot Upamecano is unfit for the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:15 IST
Bayern's Jamal Musiala Sidelined: Injury Update and Squad Implications
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's forward, Jamal Musiala, will be absent from the team's Bundesliga lineup against Stuttgart this Saturday due to a lingering hip injury.

Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Friday that Musiala, who has been sidelined since the club's Champions League defeat to Aston Villa on October 2, will miss the game.

Given the uncertainty surrounding French defender Dayot Upamecano's fitness, Eric Dier or Leon Goretzka may be called upon to support the central defense alongside Kim Min-jae, if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024