Bengaluru FC Establishes Record-Breaking Defensive Streak in ISL

Bengaluru FC's narrow 1-0 victory over Punjab FC extends their unbeaten defensive streak to a record 481 minutes in ISL history. Naorem Roshan Singh's decisive goal solidifies Bengaluru's lead at the top of the table, despite losing a player and a second goal attempt thwarted by Punjab FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:01 IST
Bengaluru FC Vs. Punjab FC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru FC secured a challenging 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 matchup at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, establishing a four-point lead at the top of the table.

The win also marks a milestone in Bengaluru's defensive performance, setting a new ISL record for most minutes without conceding a goal from the start of a season, surpassing Jamshedpur FC's previous record. Manager Gerard Zaragoza further cements his legacy as Naorem Roshan Singh's goal clinched BFC's fourth win.

Despite going down to ten men, Bengaluru's resilience was noteworthy. Punjab FC threatened late, hitting the crossbar through Mushaga Bakenga. The victory reflects BFC's strength and strategic dominance in the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

