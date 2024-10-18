Shakib Al Hasan's Political Ties Stir Controversy Amid Test Series

Fans of Shakib Al Hasan, the prominent Bangladeshi politician and cricketer, staged a protest outside Dhaka's Mirpur Cricket Stadium on Friday, ahead of the test series against South Africa. Shakib, who was traveling from the United States, unexpectedly canceled his onward journey to Dhaka due to heightened security concerns during a stopover in Dubai.

Shakib, now a member of the Awami League party since 2023, recently won the Magura-1 seat in Bangladesh's parliament. His entry into politics follows a tumultuous period marked by the eviction of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amidst a student-led movement that resulted in over 600 casualties. The uproar concluded with the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The Awami League, including members like Sheikh Hasina, faces multiple legal charges linked to the uprising. Shakib, implicated in these cases, announced his intention to retire from cricket after the series against South Africa. However, his sudden change of plans has disappointed fans, who assert his innocence. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did include him in the lineup, but uncertainties linger following his aborted return.

Supporters, gathering at the stadium, emphasized Shakib's significance to the team and decried any exclusion as unfair. "Shakib should bid farewell from Mirpur, not Kanpur," argued a passionate fan. The BCB's recent appointment of Phil Simmons as head coach, following Chandika Hathurusinghe's suspension, adds another layer of intrigue to an already charged atmosphere.

