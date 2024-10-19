Controversy in F1: Zak Brown Criticizes Helmut Marko's Remarks on Mental Health

In the high-octane world of Formula One, McLaren's Zak Brown has hit back at remarks made by Red Bull's Helmut Marko, calling them a setback for the sport's progress on mental health awareness.

Marko suggested that McLaren's driver, Lando Norris, displayed "mental weaknesses" relative to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, narrowly leading the championship.

The controversy escalated as Brown highlighted the need for sensitivity in addressing mental health, an area Norris has openly championed. Marko, known for his incendiary statements, attracted criticism yet again, having last year apologized for racially insensitive comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)