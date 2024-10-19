Max Verstappen Dominates U.S. Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

In a stunning display of speed and precision, Max Verstappen, the Red Bull Formula One leader, clinched the pole position for the Saturday sprint race at the U.S. Grand Prix. As tension builds in the championship battle, McLaren's Lando Norris qualified fourth, potentially jeopardizing his title hopes.

Notably, Verstappen who won both the sprint and grand prix in Austin last year, recorded a swift lap time of one minute 32.833 seconds. He marginally outpaced Mercedes' George Russell, securing the front row alongside him. This performance further solidifies Verstappen's lead over Norris by 52 points with a maximum of 180 remaining in the season.

Verstappen expressed satisfaction with his car's performance and the challenging track conditions. He emphasized the significance of both the sprint and the main race, as the former could extend his advantage. Meanwhile, Norris, unable to benefit from team support due to Oscar Piastri's setback, remains cautiously optimistic about his qualifying position.

(With inputs from agencies.)