Ruturaj Gaikwad Poised to Lead India A in Key Australia Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to lead India A against Australia A in two pivotal first-class matches later this month, reports ESPNcricinfo. Focus will be on top-order batsmen, including Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan, alongside Gaikwad.

India is on the lookout for a reserve opener as captain Rohit Sharma may miss one of the initial Test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, starting next month. Easwaran, who has been in exceptional form with multiple centuries in recent domestic matches, will be a key player to watch.

The upcoming games serve as a critical platform for players to showcase their skills in hopes of earning a spot in India's Test squad. The middle-order is expected to comprise Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, and Ricky Bhui, while Ishan Kishan might return as a wicketkeeping option after losing his central contract.

Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal are slated for the pace attack, providing India A with a strong bowling lineup. The series kicks off in Mackay on October 31, with the second match scheduled in Melbourne from November 7.

