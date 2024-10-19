Left Menu

Indian Footballers on an Extraordinary Journey to Old Trafford

Five talented Indian footballers will train at Manchester's iconic Old Trafford after winning the United We Play initiative. The program saw participation from over 15,000 players across 18 cities. The winners, including players from India and neighboring regions, were chosen at a grand finale in Chandigarh attended by legend Gary Neville.

Five rising Indian football stars are set to experience the extraordinary as they train at Manchester's legendary Old Trafford. Securing their spots through the fourth edition of the grassroots initiative United We Play, these players emerged from a large pool of over 15,000 participants hailing from 18 different cities.

The grand finale concluded in Chandigarh, where Manchester United icon Gary Neville was present to witness the talents of PC Lalchhuanawma from Mizoram, Shreejal Kisku from Bhubaneswar, Mohd Ayan from Lucknow, Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar from Nepal, and Chanason Chaiyatham from Bangkok. These young athletes now have the unique opportunity to engage in a match-day experience and a coaching session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

Former Manchester United player Neville expressed his delight at the initiative's success, highlighting the passion and dedication of the young players. The program, launched last December in Kolkata by former Manchester United and French footballer Louis Saha, promises these athletes an unforgettable journey.

