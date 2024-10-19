Left Menu

T10 Cricket Awaits MS Dhoni Amid IPL Uncertainty

Speculation surrounds MS Dhoni's potential participation in the T10 format, especially as questions remain over his IPL future with Chennai Super Kings. Shaji Ul Mulk, founder of T Ten Global Sports, notes the opportunity for recently retired stars to shine in the expanding T10 leagues, which attract global talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:36 IST
T10 Cricket Awaits MS Dhoni Amid IPL Uncertainty
MS Dhoni (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intriguing development, Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, has suggested the possibility of cricket legend MS Dhoni embracing the fast-paced T10 format. This prospect arises amid swirling uncertainties regarding Dhoni's future with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Concerns about Dhoni's ongoing involvement in the IPL persist, primarily due to his age and a nagging knee injury. Following CSK's early exit in the latest IPL season, Dhoni has remained tight-lipped about his retirement plans, fueling speculation. While rumors about his continued participation in the premier T20 league are scarce, his potential move to T10 has caught the cricketing community's attention.

The T10 format has already witnessed participation from some of the sport's top stars, both former and current, such as Australia's David Warner. The participation of retired Indian stars like Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan in various T10 leagues adds credence to the possibility of Dhoni joining their ranks. Meanwhile, the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 promises to be the biggest yet, with international talent from 11 countries, reflecting its burgeoning global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024