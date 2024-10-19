United We Play: Rising Stars Take the Spotlight with Gary Neville

The fourth edition of United We Play has reached unprecedented heights, involving over 15,000 budding footballers from 18 cities across India. The season concluded with a grand finale in Chandigarh, graced by Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

This year's winners, PC Lalchhuanawma, Shreejal Kisku, Mohd Ayan, Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar, and Chanason Chaiyatham, are set to experience the thrill of visiting Old Trafford. These young talents will engage in various activities, including a matchday experience and training sessions with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

United We Play is an initiative by Apollo Tyres in association with Manchester United, aimed at fostering young talent through grassroots football. Launched by former Manchester United player Louis Saha in Kolkata, this program highlights the crucial role of youth development.

Gary Neville, who spent his entire career at Manchester United, underscored the need to invest in youth. Speaking at the event, he commended Apollo Tyres and Manchester United for their efforts in promoting football among Indian youth.

Rajesh Dahiya of Apollo Tyres expressed immense pride in the initiative, now in its fourth year, which continues to grow, reaching cities like Kathmandu, Bangkok, Dhaka, and Dubai with virtual training sessions. The event celebrated a successful collaborative effort to expand and inspire the next generation of footballers.

