Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Closes in on New Zealand's Lead

In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant steered India close to New Zealand's lead, wrapping up the second session on Day 4 at 438/6. Their efforts at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday showcased the duo's exceptional batting as Sarfaraz amassed 150 and Pant followed closely with 99.

Starting the day at 344/3, the Indian pair forged a formidable 150-run partnership, overtaking New Zealand's score. Sarfaraz reached his 150 with impressive strokes, marked by 18 fours and three sixes, before being dismissed. Pant, maintaining a striking rate over 94, was edged out at 99, underscoring his powerful innings.

Their tenacity was evident under dark skies, with Sarfaraz initiating India's innings aggressively against William ORourke. Despite a heavy drizzle halting play for lunch, their combined resistance against the Blackcaps' attack, including adapting to spin challenges, set the stage for India's hunt to reverse the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)