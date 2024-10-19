Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Closes in on New Zealand's Lead
Sarfaraz Khan's stellar 150 and Rishabh Pant's near-century placed India within striking distance of New Zealand’s lead at Chennai's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite challenging weather, their formidable partnership and tactical prowess against both pace and spin displayed resilience and skill on Day 4 of the first Test.
In a remarkable display of skill and resilience, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant steered India close to New Zealand's lead, wrapping up the second session on Day 4 at 438/6. Their efforts at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday showcased the duo's exceptional batting as Sarfaraz amassed 150 and Pant followed closely with 99.
Starting the day at 344/3, the Indian pair forged a formidable 150-run partnership, overtaking New Zealand's score. Sarfaraz reached his 150 with impressive strokes, marked by 18 fours and three sixes, before being dismissed. Pant, maintaining a striking rate over 94, was edged out at 99, underscoring his powerful innings.
Their tenacity was evident under dark skies, with Sarfaraz initiating India's innings aggressively against William ORourke. Despite a heavy drizzle halting play for lunch, their combined resistance against the Blackcaps' attack, including adapting to spin challenges, set the stage for India's hunt to reverse the deficit.
