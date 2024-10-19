Left Menu

India Shines in Sultan of Johor Cup Opener with 4-2 Victory over Japan

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team kicked off their Sultan of Johor Cup journey with a 4-2 triumph over Japan. Under the new guidance of Coach PR Sreejesh, goals from Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha, and Ankit Pal sealed the exciting win in a high-energy match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:35 IST
Players in action (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team made a commanding start at the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday, securing a 4-2 victory against Japan. This spirited performance saw goals from Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha, and Ankit Pal, showcasing India's attacking prowess in the tournament's opener.

Guided by former legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in his coaching debut, the team demonstrated aggressive tactics right from the outset. Although Japan equalized with Tsubasa Tanaka's goal, India's defense, particularly Ali Khan's goalkeeping, kept the Japanese from capitalizing on additional chances.

India regained the lead and extended it with goals by Singh, set up by Mohd Konain Dad, followed by Kushwaha's powerful dragflick. Ankit Pal's rebound goal in the final quarter further solidified India's position, despite a late score by Rakusei Yamanaka of Japan. The match ended with India maintaining an assertive 4-2 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

