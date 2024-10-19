Historic First: Perera and Polosak to Officiate ICC Women's T20 Final
Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak make history as they set to officiate their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. Anna Harris, Jacquline Williams, and GS Lakshmi complete the officiating team for the Dubai International Stadium event.
Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak have been selected to officiate their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, marking a significant milestone in their careers. They will oversee the title clash between South Africa and New Zealand scheduled for Sunday.
Supporting them, Anna Harris will serve as the third umpire, and Jacquline Williams as the fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi has taken on the role of match referee for this critical contest.
Perera and Polosak bring considerable experience to the event, having officiated numerous high-stakes matches, including semi-finals earlier in the tournament. The final showdown will take place at the renowned Dubai International Stadium.
