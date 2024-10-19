Left Menu

Historic First: Perera and Polosak to Officiate ICC Women's T20 Final

Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak make history as they set to officiate their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. Anna Harris, Jacquline Williams, and GS Lakshmi complete the officiating team for the Dubai International Stadium event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:36 IST
Historic First: Perera and Polosak to Officiate ICC Women's T20 Final
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak have been selected to officiate their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, marking a significant milestone in their careers. They will oversee the title clash between South Africa and New Zealand scheduled for Sunday.

Supporting them, Anna Harris will serve as the third umpire, and Jacquline Williams as the fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi has taken on the role of match referee for this critical contest.

Perera and Polosak bring considerable experience to the event, having officiated numerous high-stakes matches, including semi-finals earlier in the tournament. The final showdown will take place at the renowned Dubai International Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024