Delhi Half Marathon 2024: A Display of Elite Athletic Talent

The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 promises fierce competition with top athletes like defending champion Kavita Yadav and newcomers like Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore. In the men's category, Kiran Matre and Sawan Barwal are among the favorites. The marathon boasts a prize purse of USD 260,000.

19-10-2024
Indian elite runners ahead of Delhi Half Marathon. (Picture: Delhi Half Marathon). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is set to spotlight India's premier long-distance runners. Defending champion in the Indian Elite Women's Race, Kavita Yadav, is determined to continue her dominance, having recently clinched a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships. Yadav's 1:17:42 record from last year's event raises the stakes for this season.

Yadav expresses readiness for the upcoming challenges, acknowledging the intensified competition. Among her competitors, Priti Lamba, a 3000m steeplechase expert and Asian Games bronze medallist, credits her resurgence to her husband's support. Lamba has been devotedly training for the marathon, setting aside her steeplechase preparation.

Also adding to the competitive field is Nirma Thakore, recent winner of the 19th Tata Mumbai Full Marathon. Her journey inspires, as she draws motivation from international elite athletes. In the men's category, Kiran Matre and Sawan Barwal are key contenders. Matre, having recently triumphed at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, looks to capitalize on his stellar form. Barwal aims to convert his past bronze achievements into gold. Kalidas Hirve, with his extensive marathon experience, will also grace the starting line as the event promises an exciting showcase of endurance and speed.

