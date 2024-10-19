Left Menu

Deepak Chahar's Fiery Spell Dominates Himachal in Ranji Trophy

Deepak Chahar delivered an impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy, taking five wickets against Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan amassed 334 runs, led by Mahipal Lomror's 99. Despite a strong follow-on start by Himachal openers, they trailed by 89 runs at stumps. Other teams also made strides in ongoing matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:14 IST
Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, the talented seamer from Rajasthan, made a significant mark on the Ranji Trophy with a formidable bowling display against Himachal Pradesh. On day two of the second round, Chahar claimed five wickets, reducing Himachal's second innings to a mere 98 runs. He relied on a precise attack, ensuring Rajasthan's dominance.

Rajasthan, setting a first-innings benchmark of 334 runs, saw a near-century performance from Mahipal Lomror, who fell just short at 99 by a delivery from Rishi Dhawan. Himachal's batting lineup crumbled early but rallied slightly during the follow-on under the partnership of Arora and Chopra, concluding at 147 for 2.

Meanwhile, other matches in the Ranji Trophy saw Gujarat leading Andhra by 230 runs at Ahmedabad, Uttarakhand leading Hyderabad by 81 runs in Dehradun, and Vidarbha securing a significant lead against Puducherry in Puducherry, showcasing varied standings across the tournament's venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

