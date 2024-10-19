Left Menu

Noman Ali's Unyielding Spin: Pakistan's Secret Weapon Against England

Despite failing fitness tests, left-arm spinner Noman Ali was pivotal in Pakistan's victory over England in the second Test at Multan. Selected on insistence of selectors, he took 11 wickets, leading Pakistan to a 152-run win and leveling the series. Fitness standards remain a concern for the PCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:53 IST
In a surprising turn of events, spinner Noman Ali emerged as the hero for Pakistan against England in the second Test at Multan. Despite failing two fitness tests, his performance, which included 11 wickets, was crucial for Pakistan's 152-run victory.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially ruled out Noman after he and fellow leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood didn't complete the mandatory fitness run. However, pressure from senior selector Aaqib Javed and PCB chairman resulted in his inclusion in the playing XI.

The decision paid off as Noman took 8/46, helping bowl out England for 144 in their second innings. Such performances underline potential talent over rigorous fitness protocols, raising questions about the PCB's selection criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

