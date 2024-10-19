Left Menu

Aaqib Javed's Ascendancy: A New Era for Pakistan Cricket?

Aaqib Javed, former pace bowler and senior selector, is poised for a major role within the Pakistan Cricket Board following his departure from Lahore Qalandars. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi supports tasking Javed with overseeing cricket operations, including team management and selection, potentially shifting the dynamics of authority in the board.

Aaqib Javed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Aaqib Javed, a distinguished former pace bowler and senior selector, is on the brink of securing a pivotal position within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following his departure from the PSL franchise, Lahore Qalandars.

Insiders suggest that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is advocating for Javed to take on more comprehensive responsibilities in managing cricket affairs. Javed's potential new role may encompass overseeing all cricketing operations, including team management, women's cricket, and domestic competitions.

Javed's influence is already evident as he submitted a strategic document to Chairman Naqvi, proposing a return to successful strategies for Pakistan cricket. His candid assessment at a recent meeting prompted significant changes, including resting key players like Babar Azam for upcoming Test matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

