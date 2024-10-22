Building a Core: India's Hockey Future with Craig Fulton

Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton is focused on building a new core team for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. His strategy begins with the two-Test series against Germany.

Incorporating both youth and experience, Fulton has handed debuts to Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagale while recalling veterans like Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh.

The matches, held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, mark a return of international hockey to the capital after a decade, with Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh expressing enthusiasm ahead of the event.

